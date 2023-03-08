4 dead in small plane crash over central Florida, officials say

TEDDY GRANT and PETER CHARALAMBOUS
·1 min read
Four people have died after two planes crashed over Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, Florida, on Tuesday, law enforcement officials said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified Faith Irene Baker, 24, a pilot and flight instructor with Sunrise Aviation; Zachary Jean Mace, 19, a student at Polk State College, and Randall Elbert Crawford, 67, from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, as three of the people who died in the collision.

Police are working to identify the fourth person, authorities said. Baker and Mace were in a Cherokee Piper 161, while Crawford and the fourth victim were in a Piper J-3 Cub, according to the sheriff's office.

Search and rescue operations have ceased, as all four people are believed to be the only occupants of the two aircraft, police said.

"My heart goes out to the families and friends of those who were killed in today's crash. The NTSB and FAA will be investigating the cause and circumstances of the collision," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "Please keep the families in your prayers during this difficult and stressful time."

MORE: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured in plane crash on Long Island

One of the planes was operated by Sunrise Aviation on behalf of Polk State College, while the other was run by Jack Brown's Seaplane Base, the Polk County Sheriff's Office told ABC News in a statement.

Police responded to a 911 call at 2:04 p.m. local time about the crash.

One plane was floating below the surface of the water while the other sat 21 feet on the lake bed, according to police.

MORE: 2nd Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio, no hazardous materials released: Officials

The FAA and the NTSB were en route to Lake Hartridge to investigate the collision.

ABC News' Will McDuffie contributed to this report.

4 dead in small plane crash over central Florida, officials say originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

