1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Digby County

Nova Scotia RCMP say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Digby County early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, emergency services responded to a report of a crash on Highway 101 in Plympton at 4:15 a.m.

Police said upon arrival, officers found a Subaru Legacy overturned in a ditch and on fire.

The driver, and sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP could not provide any additional details.

The highway was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

