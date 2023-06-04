1 dead after shootout with security guards in South L.A., police say

One person was killed and a security guard was wounded Sunday morning following a shootout in South L.A., according to police.

An armed security guard was trying to remove a man from a location near Washington Boulevard and Los Angeles Street about 7 a.m. when an argument broke out, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man pulled out a shotgun and fired at the security guard. A second security guard returned fire, a spokesperson for LAPD said.

The gunman died at the scene, police said. The wounded security guard was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. KTLA reported the security guard was hit in the leg.

A woman was detained at the scene, but there was no immediate information about her connection to the incident, a spokesperson for the LAPD said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.