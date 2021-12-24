1 dead after shooting in North York Thursday evening

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Grandravine Drive and Driftwood Avenue at 9:37 p.m. on Thursday. (Robert Krbavac/CBC - image credit)

Toronto police are investigating after a fatal shooting in North York left one person dead Thursday evening.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Grandravine Drive and Driftwood Avenue at 9:37 p.m.

A victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim has not been identified and no suspect information has been released as of yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.