Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announces peace plan for Portland after fatal shooting of 'Patriot Prayer' backer, months of protests

Less than 24 hours after a fatal shooting that sparked a war of words between Portland mayor's and the president, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Sunday night announced her plan to end violence in the state's largest city after months of protests.

Brown called on multiple law enforcement agencies — state and local — to assist the Portland Police Bureau and announced plans for a community forum to protect the right to free speech.

The announced plan comes after a man fatally shot on a Portland street amid clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and protesters was identified as a "good friend" of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer, founder Joey Gibson said Sunday.

While Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and other city officials expressed their condolences during a Sunday afternoon press conference, Brown blamed Patriot Prayer for instigating violence.

“The right-wing group Patriot Prayer and self-proclaimed militia members drove into downtown Portland last night, armed and looking for a fight," Brown said in a statement. "Every Oregonian has the right to freely express their views without fear of deadly violence. I will not allow Patriot Prayer and armed white supremacists to bring more bloodshed to our streets."

She added: “Time and again, from Charlottesville to Kenosha to Portland, we have seen the tragic outcome when armed right-wing vigilantes take matters into their own hands. Gun violence is never, ever the answer."

Brown's plan calls for the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office to "prosecute serious criminal offenses, including arson and physical violence." Under the plan, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office will hold individuals for violent behavior. Plus, the Oregon State Police will assist PPB and wear body cams while doing so.

The governor is also asking the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and the City of Gresham Police Department to support Portland police. The Oregon State Police is also providing two dozen body cams to the Portland Police Bureau.

A man is treated by medics after being shot during a confrontation on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Portland, Oregon. Fights broke out as a large caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump drove through the city, clashing with counter-protesters. More

Also, the United States Attorney and the FBI will commit additional resources, according to Brown's plan.

“Change will not come overnight, and, as we have seen in these last months, it does not come easily either," Brown said. "But we are building a more just future."

It was not immediately clear whether the shooting Saturday night was related to the confrontations, police said. Patriot Prayer supporters have frequently clashed with Black Lives Matters protesters in the embattled city since Memorial Day, when the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody prompted protests nationwide.

A Sunday press conference didn't provide much detail about the shooting. Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell said he didn't know whether it was politically motivated and added the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. He and other officials called for peace.

"The issue with firearms is very troubling to us, but people do have a constitutional right to carry firearms legally," Lovell said. "So, it's hard to prevent. Some of the instances that take place, you're talking split-second, a couple of seconds. A lot of times we're not right there to see things happen.

"I think the best we can do is message to people that we want a safe city and we ask them not to come downtown to these other places with firearms. Not engage in violent acts of crime."

