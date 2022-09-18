1 Dead, Others Injured After 6.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan and Triggers a Tsunami Warning

A rescuer walks past a collapsed building after an earthquake at Yuli Township in Hualien county, eastern Taiwan on September 18, 2022

SAM YEH/AFP via Getty

Taiwan was hit with a large 6.9 magnitude earthquake on Sunday that caused damage for hundreds of miles and prompted a tsunami warning to be issued in southern Japan.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially measured the quake at a higher magnitude, but it was downgraded and the threat of a tsunami had passed, NBC News reported. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a similar warning for several Japanese islands near Taiwan, but later lifted the warning.

The epicenter of the quake was in the Hualien County town of Chishang, where earthquakes and aftershocks have continued, creating a ripple effect for more than 200 miles.

The quake knocked down an apartment building and trapped four people inside, though they were eventually rescued. It also stranded about 400 tourists on a mountainside and knocked a passenger train off its tracks.

So far, Taiwan's Emergency Operations Center has reported one death and nine injuries, according to CNN.

CNN also reported via Twitter that continual quakes and aftershocks have occurred in the 24 hours since a first earthquake hit.

"Taiwan has experienced more than 50 earthquakes in the last 24 hours since a 6.4 quake hit Hualien County on Saturday and a stronger 6.9 quake on Sunday," reporter Will Ripley tweeted.

Taiwan has experienced more than 50 earthquakes in the last 24 hours since a 6.4 quake hit Hualien County on Saturday and a stronger 6.9 quake on Sunday. Two of those small quakes hit during my live report from Taipei just now...and three more since then. pic.twitter.com/qIfZUPNabs — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) September 18, 2022

"Two of those small quakes hit during my live report from Taipei just now...and three more since then," his tweet continued.

The Associated Press reported that most of the damage occurred just north of the epicenter, in the town of Yuli.

Now, more than 7,000 households in Yuli are reportedly without power, and water pipes were damaged in the quake. A bridge collapsed on a two-lane road, and local media has reported three people and one vehicle may have fallen off, according to the AP.

An aerial view shows a collapsed building after an earthquake at Yuli Township in Hualien county, eastern Taiwan on September 18, 2022

SAM YEH/AFP via Getty

Between Yuli and the epicenter at Chishang, debris hit a train and derailed six cars, though none of the passengers were injured.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen activated the Central Emergency Operation Center to deal with the aftermath of the quake, deploying 110 soldiers to assist with disaster relief efforts. A local government spokesperson shared the news.

CNN reported that residents have been asked to stay alert to potential aftershocks.