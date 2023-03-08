1 dead, at least 41 injured including 35 firefighters in New York apartment building fire

One person is dead, and at least 41 people including dozens of firefighters were injured after a fire devoured a 7-story New York apartment building early Wednesday, fire officials said.

The four-alarm blaze broke out about 1:15 a.m. at the 95-unit complex on Bronx River Road in Westchester County just north of New York City and east of the New York and New Jersey state line.

When firefighters arrived they found flames shooting out windows of a first floor apartment, Yonkers Firefighters 628 deputy chief Joseph Citrone told USA TODAY.

Within minutes, he said, it spread to other apartments, forcing a mass evacuation.

Yonkers firefighters and mutual aid companies battle a 4-alarm fire at 671 Bronx River Road, early Wednesday morning, March 8, 2023.

"There were a lot of rescues last night and a lot of people hanging out of windows we had to grab," Yonkers Firefighters 628 Union President George Rocha said.

The fatality was a man whom firefighters found in a unit and moved outside to perform CPR, but they were unable to resuscitate him, Rocha said.

Firefighters also rescued several others, including a man hanging out a window of the fourth floor while others retreated from their apartments down fire escapes.

One person has died, and more than 20 people, including at least 14 firefighters and police, have been injured after a fire devoured a 6-Story New York apartment building on March 7, 2023.

35 firefighters, 6 civilians hospitalized

In all, 35 firefighters and and at least 6 residents were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor to major injuries, Citrone said.

One firefighter injured suffered a significant injury when he was hit in the face with the metal part of a hose line. He was taken to a hospital where he remained Wednesday morning, Rocha said.

Other first responders and residents suffered injuries including dehydration, exhausting, sprains and smoke inhalation, officials said

Crews remained at Yonkers fire late Wednesday morning

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, crews remained on scene addressing hot spots, officials said.

Officials say the sixth-floor roof collapsed, and the building has suffered extensive water damage.

Yonkers firefighters and mutual aid companies battle a 4-alarm fire at 671 Bronx River Road, early Wednesday morning, March 8, 2023.

More than 100 firefighters from Yonkers and the surrounding area were called in to battle the flames, Citrone said.

He said conditions have been difficult since an elevated parking garage has blocked trucks from getting close to flames, plus the cold and wind.

"The building is high and set back so to try and attack it from the road ... was a bit difficult," Rocha said.

90 people displaced

The fire displaced 90 people, Rocha said.

The local Red Cross responded to the scene, he said, to assist the homeless.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday.

