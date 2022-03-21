At least 28 people were shot, including six children, at a car show in rural Arkansas on Saturday night. At least one person has died, according to police.

The shooting took place in Dumas, about 90 miles southeast of Little Rock, at about 7:30 p.m. local time, according to Arkansas State Police.

Keith Finch, Dumas' chief of police, told ABC News that children were among those injured in the shooting and were taken to a Children's hospital for treatment. Organizers for the event told ABC News that the children were injured but are "doing OK."

PHOTO: At least 20 people were shot at a car show in Dumas, Ark., on Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Courtesy Amberly R. Taylor)

Preliminary information suggests the shooting was the result of a gang-related fight that spilled into a public area and not a random act. Detectives are continuing their investigation, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told ABC News.

Finch said police have a person of interest in custody but continue to investigate whether more people may have been involved.

It's unclear what caused the shooting or the conditions of many of those injured.

PHOTO: At least 20 people were shot at a car show in Dumas, Ark., on Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Courtesy Amberly R. Taylor)

The deceased victim has been identified as Cameron Shaffer, 23, of Jacksonville, Arkansas, according to ABC News Arkansas affiliate KATV.

"The shooting spree in Dumas last night at a community family event represents a total disregard of the value of life," Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement Sunday.

1 dead, at least 28 shot, including children, at Arkansas car show originally appeared on abcnews.go.com