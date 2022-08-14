1 dead, at least 17 injured after car crashes into crowd at fundraiser for fire victims

MEREDITH DELISO
·2 min read
At least one person was killed and 17 others were injured when a car crashed into a crowd gathered at a Pennsylvania bar to support the victims of a recent deadly fire, state police said.

Geisinger Hospital confirmed in a statement that they were providing care for more than 15 patients, including four in critical condition.

State police were called to the area near the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick at about 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Anthony Petroski told reporters.

Police said a vehicle "drove through a crowd at a community event."

Troopers then received a call about a man allegedly assaulting a woman in neighboring Nescopeck County, Petroski said. He said officers arrived to find a woman dead at the scene. Officers detained the man, who they said was a suspect in both incidents, police said.

Police have not identified the suspect or detailed possible charges. Petroski said investigators were determining whether the suspect intentionally drove into the crowd.

"These investigations are very active," police said in a statement.

Reliance Fire Company No. 1, which serves Berwick, said crews were on the scene of a "mass casualty incident" at the bar Saturday evening.

"Please avoid the area as this is an ongoing incident and will be for some time," the fire company said on Facebook.

The bar was hosting a benefit for the families affected by a deadly house fire that occurred in Nescopeck earlier this month. Ten people, including three children, were killed in the Aug. 5 blaze, while three adults were able to make it out safely. The cause of the fire, which destroyed the home, is under investigation.

The restaurant where the event was taking place has issued a statement on its Facebook page.

"Today was an absolute tragedy. We will be closed until further notice. Please respect our privacy while we grieve and try to process the events that occurred. Thank you," the statement read.

Darren J. Reynolds contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

1 dead, at least 17 injured after car crashes into crowd at fundraiser for fire victims originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

