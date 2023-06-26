1 dead after Indiana tornadoes; eastern US braces for severe weather, possible hail

As the United States heads into its first full week of summer, millions of Americans in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic will be threatened by severe weather.

At least two tornadoes touched down in Indiana Sunday night killing one person, the Associated Press reported. One tornado struck a home in Martin County, and another touched down in Johnson County.

More than 400,000 people were without power Monday after storms battered parts of the country Sunday, including in Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky and Michigan.

Meanwhile, the eastern U.S. was bracing for the threat of severe weather

Here's what to know about Monday’s weather forecast:

Indiana tornado kills one

A tornado struck a home in Martin County and killed one person and injured another in Indiana, Martin County Emergency Management Agency Director Cameron Wolf confirmed the death and injury, according to WXIN.

Meanwhile, several neighborhoods and homes were damaged or destroyed in parts of northern Johnson County, Johnson County Sheriff Duane E. Burgess said.

Damage includes structures of homes, roofs and downed power lines that could keep people’s power off for days, Bargersville Deputy Fire Chief Michael Pruitt said.

Officials said they will be enforcing a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in the area hit by the tornado.

Severe weather in the mid-Atlantic; hail as large as 2 inches possible

A front moving eastward from the Midwest will create heavy rain throughout the eastern U.S. on Monday, with a enhanced risk of severe weather in the mid-Atlantic, the NWS said.

The weather service warns of excessive rainfall across the region, with parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and North Carolina expecting heavy downpours, potentially severe weather and flash flooding in urban areas, roads and small streams.

The storms pose a threat for creating 2-inch hail or larger in southwestern Virginia and the western parts of North Carolina and South Carolina.

The Great Basin, Pacific Northwest, Northern California and Northern Rockies can also expect thunderstorms as upper-level impulses and a developing upper-level trough are creating showers lasting through Tuesday.

Power outages in Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Georgia, Michigan

According to PowerOutage.US, more than 110,000 homes and businesses in Tennessee and over 100,000 homes and businesses in Arkansas were experiencing power outages.

Additionally, over 75,000 customers were without power in Kentucky, over 65,000 were without power in Georgia and over 70,000 were without power in Michigan.

Heat watches and warnings in parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico

Parts of the South face unrelenting heat, with excessive heat watches and warnings as well as heat advisories issued in parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and New Mexico.

US weather watches and warnings

National weather radar

The southern U.S. can expect temperatures in the high 90s, while the Northeast and Midwest will see cooler temperatures than usual for this time of year, with highs in the 70s and 60s.

Contributing: The Associated Press; Gabe Hauari and Thao Nguyen, USA TODAY; IndyStar staff

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Indiana tornadoes, severe storms in eastern US: Weather forecast, news