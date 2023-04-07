‘We're getting worse not better': 1 dead, hundreds without power after Quebec storm

A large part of Québec is still under ice, due to Wednesday’s ice storm.

Quebec provincial police have confirmed a death in connection with the storm. They said a falling branch killed a man in his 60s on Thursday morning.

Freezing rain, ice pellets and strong winds caused over 2,000 outages.

As of this morning, just over 1.1 million Hydro-Québec customers are without power —Half of them are in the Montreal area, where 30 to 35 mm of ice accumulated.

“Today, more than 1,110 employees are hard at work across Québec to restore service to customers as quickly as possible,” Hydro Québec wrote in a press release. “Temperatures have already begun to rise and should continue to do so, which means we expect to make good progress over the coming hours to restore service.”

Online, many Quebecers shared the storm’s impact.

Ice storm in Quebec. 1.4million people without power pic.twitter.com/6Y7lP4SqbN — DB (@CanadaKenyaDad) April 6, 2023

Worst ice storm damage I have witnessed. Pictures near Mount Royal (Montreal), on Olmstead Trail and other trails along the S/SE side of the mountain. Huge ice accretion gradients toward the mountain. Tree damage everywhere. #QCStorm #ShareYourWeather @MurphTWN pic.twitter.com/YfwmDDxWY4 — Dustin Fraser (@DustinFraser3) April 6, 2023

Hello everyone! My entire town and the area around it (Hudson) has no power, no cell service, nothing since 6pm last night. It's pretty bad.



It's cold and we have a lot of snapped trees due to the ice. A lot of them landed on power lines. #qcstorm #qcwx #icestorm pic.twitter.com/DPf3arsD4X — Kristal (@Kristaldoodle) April 6, 2023

It’s been nearly 14 hours that we have been manually draining the basement pump due to the power outage. We’ve hardly slept. We are exhausted but resolute in our desire to save the basement. Truly unreal. @hydroquebec — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) April 6, 2023

With repeated ice storms bringing down power lines, you would think that Hydro Quebec would be more pro-active in getting power lines underground, no? — Don Vinh (@DonaldVinh) April 5, 2023

Over 1,000,000 no power as usual. Your prices go up every year, yet we get less and less days with power we paid for. @hydroquebec do better.. figure something out because this sucks. Bury the damn ugly lines. https://t.co/5iUSMMEW4T — 🌲Aterontia🌲 (@aterontia) April 6, 2023

Some blamed the city’s infrastructure.

Quebec's infrastructure is a DISASTER .. can't survive a few hrs of freezing rain (not 5 days straight) w/out the entire province being in the dark.



We're getting worse not better.#QCStorm — Bobby 🍁 (@montrealdesign) April 6, 2023

#Montreal has significant infrastructure issues, and time after time, they are exposed during weather conditions. Appalling road conditions, inadequate power grid management!What more has to go downhill before we ask questions to the administration? #QCStorm #PowerOutage — owais zahid (@owais_zahid) April 6, 2023

Others believed it would be as bad as the ice storm in Quebec in 1998, where some regions gained 100 mm of freezing rain, and 1,393,000 citizens lost power.

This is probably biggest ice storm in eastern ON and southern QC since the 1998 ice storm (certainly largest number of Hydro-Québec outages) and biggest on record in April. (I didn't find any stats on FZRA frequency in April -- let me know if anyone has them!) #onstorm #qcstorm — WxYJL (@YjlWx) April 6, 2023

Montreal mostly completely in the dark at this time. Lights in the background are from the airport. Unbelievable freezing rain storm. Worst since 1998. #QCStorm #Montreal pic.twitter.com/s5IIc6wkIz — François Péladeau (@F__Peladeau) April 5, 2023

According to Hydro Québec spokesperson Francis Labbé, as of this afternoon (2:00 pm E.T), around a million Quebecers are still without power.

“This ice storm left more ice than what we expected on the branches, and that explains why there are so many people left without power right now,” Labbé told Yahoo Canada.

The weight of the ice-coated trees eventually snapped and knocked down power lines. One reason for the service delay, Labbé explains, is due to all the detours the Hydro Quebec crew take to bypass collateral damage from the ice storm.

Among some frustration, some Quebecers are thanking emergency workers.

Thank you to all the emergency workers at @MTL_Ville @CDN_NDG and @hydroquebec and everyone out early this morning. You are doing a great job so far!! #courage #mtl pic.twitter.com/oDoxfHyL62 — Sonny Moroz (@SonnyMtl) April 6, 2023