1 dead after house fire in Langley

One person is dead after a fire broke out at a house in Langley Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive at around 5:30 p.m., deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson said.

When they arrived, the two-storey house was engulfed in flames, which had started spreading to the house next door.

Twenty-five firefighters worked to bring the fire under control, Ferguson said.

One person died, he said.

It's not clear whether there were other people in the house.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.