1 dead following fire in Scarborough apartment

One person has died following a two-alarm fire on the second floor of a Scarborough apartment building on Saturday evening, Toronto police say.

Firefighters responded to a call around 6:20 p.m. of a fire at 31 Gilder Dr., in the area of Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told CBC Toronto.

Powell said crews discovered the victim's body as they were putting out the fire, and Toronto Fire is now investigating the incident.

The fire also resulted in a "tremendous amount" of smoke and heat, he added, causing damage to the second floor. Crews ventilated the entire building as a result.

Toronto Fire has now requested the TTC to supply a bus to shelter residents from the second floor to another location for the time being.