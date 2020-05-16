1 dead, 3 others injured, following collision in Brampton

A man has died and three other people have been injured following a collision between a car and motorcycle in Brampton on Saturday evening, Peel police say.

Police say they received a call around 6:30 p.m. of a crash in the area of Sandalwood Parkway West and Creditview Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Another man, a pedestrian who had been crossing the intersection, was taken to a trauma centre via air ambulance.

Police say the two occupants of the vehicle were both taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection will be closed for an extended period of time, police say, adding that people are advised to avoid the area.

No further details on the victim was immediately available.

Police say the incident is an active investigation. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.