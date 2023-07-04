1 dead in Fairfield County head-on collision

One person is dead after two cars collided head-on in Fairfield County on Monday.

Two cars were involved in the collision on Rock Bridge Road near Rattlesnake Road, close to Lake Wateree, S.C. Highway Patrol reports.

A Lincoln SUV crossed the center line on Rock Bridge and struck a Volvo head-on shortly after 4 p.m. Monday. The drivers of both cars were transported to local hospitals with injuries, while an unidentified passenger in the Volvo was pronounced dead at the scene, Cpl. David Jones with Highway Patrol said.

The incident remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.