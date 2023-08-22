1 dead after explosion at NFL player’s Lake Norman home + Extreme heat to delay high school football kickoff
1. NFL player’s father killed in explosion & collapse of $3M Lake Norman home his son owns
A house exploded near Lake Norman earlier this morning killing the father of an NFL player.
61-year-old Robert M. Farley, the father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, was found dead in the debris of the house just after 4:30 a.m. today. The $3 million home was own by his son Caleb, property records show.
Julia Coin continues to update this story.
2. Summer heat forces change to Friday’s high school football schedule in Charlotte
The heat Charlotte’s experiencing this week is no joke.
Some of the hottest weather is forecasted for later this week and its led officials to push back kickoff times for all high school football games in Charlotte on Friday. Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 98 degrees that day.
Steve Lyttle and Langston Wertz Jr. run you through which games will be impacted by the delayed kickoff.
3. One Atlantic storm moves ashore, 4 others jockey over the ocean. What’s expected in NC?
A follow up on yesterday’s story about the multiple tropical weather systems brewing down south.
Four weather disturbances continued to move slowly around the Atlantic today.
Martha Quillin lets you know if North Carolina will be affected.
4. Lake Norman restaurant closing in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village after nearly 20 years
A Lake Norman staple has closed its doors after nearly 20 years.
Dressler’s, which opened in 2003, is closing its original location in Birkdale Village to make way for a new restaurant from Rare Roots Hospitality group.
Chyna Blackmon with more on what you can expect.
