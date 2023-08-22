1 dead after explosion at NFL player’s Lake Norman home + Extreme heat to delay high school football kickoff

Hey, everyone! Drew here. Happy Tuesday!

The remains of a $3 million home on Lake Norman collapsed in Mooresville, N.C., at about 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Mooresville firefighters found one person dead in the 25-foot pile of rubble.

A house exploded near Lake Norman earlier this morning killing the father of an NFL player.

61-year-old Robert M. Farley, the father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, was found dead in the debris of the house just after 4:30 a.m. today. The $3 million home was own by his son Caleb, property records show.

Extreme heat in the forceast for Friday is forcing changes to the Charlotte-area high school football schedule

The heat Charlotte’s experiencing this week is no joke.

Some of the hottest weather is forecasted for later this week and its led officials to push back kickoff times for all high school football games in Charlotte on Friday. Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 98 degrees that day.

As Tropical Storm Harold came ashore in Texas Tuesday, meteorologists also were watching four other systems in the Atlantic for potential development through the weekend and into next week.

A follow up on yesterday’s story about the multiple tropical weather systems brewing down south.

Four weather disturbances continued to move slowly around the Atlantic today.

Dressler’s originally opened in Huntersville in 2003.

A Lake Norman staple has closed its doors after nearly 20 years.

Dressler’s, which opened in 2003, is closing its original location in Birkdale Village to make way for a new restaurant from Rare Roots Hospitality group.

