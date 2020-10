One person is dead after a crash near Cochrane, Alta., on Wednesday evening.

At 5:30 p.m., police responded to the crash on Highway 22, several kilometres north of the Highway 1A and Highway 22 intersection, RCMP said in an emailed release.

The highway was shut down between Sunset Boulevard and Range Road 43 as collision investigators work on scene.

Detours were in place, and police said no further information was immediately available.