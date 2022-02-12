1 dead in crash in Cape Breton

One person is dead after a vehicle collision in Howie Centre. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

One person is dead after a vehicle crash in Howie Centre in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

RCMP responded to the crash on Kings Road around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The road is closed between First Street and Tometary Drive and will be closed for several hours, the RCMP say.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said a collision reconstructionist has been called to the scene, and traffic is being diverted.

Marshall could not share any information about the cause of the collision, how many vehicles were involved or how many other people were involved.