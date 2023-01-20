1 dead in Cornwall house fire

Cornwall police are investigating a fatal fire that broke out Thursday on Holy Cross Boulevard, the local fire department says. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC - image credit)

One person is dead after a two-alarm fire broke out at a home Thursday in Cornwall, Ont., local fire officials say.

Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Holy Cross Boulevard shortly after 1 p.m. on Jan. 19, the Cornwall Fire Service said in a news release.

The victim's family has been notified and the fire department said at this point no details about their identity will be released.

The local police and fire departments are investigating, as are the provincial coroner's office, forensic pathologists and the Ontario Fire Marshal.

There is no threat to public safety, the fire service said.