1 dead in collision between motorcycle and truck in Richmond

Richmond RCMP are investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a truck. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC - image credit)

One person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a truck in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday evening.

Richmond RCMP say the collision happened at about 5:30 p.m. PT in the 21000 block of Westminster Highway.

Police have not released any further information about what happened and say the investigation is still in the preliminary stages. Investigators asked drivers to avoid the area Tuesday night.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call RCMP at 604-278-1212.