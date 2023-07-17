1 dead in Bellingham after being struck by a freight train Sunday evening

A person was killed Sunday, July 16, after being struck by a train in Bellingham, the South Whatcom Fire Authority confirmed to The Bellingham Herald.

Fire crews were dispatched to the railroad tracks below the 1100 block of Chuckanut Drive just after 5:30 p.m. for reports of a train hitting a pedestrian. Crews confirmed the fatality upon arrival.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s is actively investigating the incident and did not provide any information to The Herald about whether the death appeared to be accidental.

As of Monday morning, the deceased person had not yet been identified, according to the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Amtrak tweeted Sunday evening about a train on the Cascades route being delayed in Bellingham “due to a freight train trespasser incident ahead.”

Neither Amtrak nor BNSF Railway responded to requests for comment from The Herald before publication.