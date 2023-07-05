1 dead and another person injured in a structure fire Tuesday near the Guide Meridian

A person was killed and another injured in a fire at a small residence near the Guide Meridian around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The house was located behind a store at 5945 Guide Meridian.

The fire closed the Guide Meridian for over three hours as fire engines had to get water from fire hydrants across the road.

“One individual jumped out a window and had a serious leg injury and was transported to Saint Joesph’s. Two occupants in the front of the house were able to escape with their dog. And then there was one occupant in the back of the house, and unfortunately he was found deceased in the back of the building,” said North Whatcom Fire Division Chief Shaun Ward.

The structure that burned was an old, single-bedroom residence near some mobile homes that the owner rents out. A single mobile home was attached to the end of the house to give it an “L” shape, according to Ward.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

Ward said the residence burned quickly, and even though the fire station was about two minutes away, the residence was engulfed by the time first responders arrived.

Two nearby campers also caught fire, and another two had heat damage. The store in front was not damaged, Ward said.