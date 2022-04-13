1 dead, another hurt after shooting at a convenience store in Lexington

One person died and another was hurt after a shooting at a convenience store on Russell Cave Road Tuesday night, according to Lexington police.

Police received a call at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday for a report of multiple people shot at 1511 Russell Cave Road near West New Circle Road, police said. When officers arrived, they found one individual with life-threatening injuries and one individual with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims died on scene, according to police. The Fayette County Coroner’s office responded and will release the identity of that victim at a later time.

Police don’t have any suspect information to release. Police said someone did flee from the area, but they don’t know if that person was involved in the shooting.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

Nearly three hours after the first shooting, police received another call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Russell Cave Road. Police said no one was hurt and there was no property damage in that shooting. Investigators said they don’t know if it’s connected to the homicide from Tuesday night.