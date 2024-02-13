1 Dead, 5 Injured in Shooting at N.Y.C. Subway Station

The incident occurred at the subway station at the intersection of Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues in the Bronx

New York Police Department via AP Police tape on the Mount Eden subway station

One person is dead and five people are injured following a shooting at a New York City subway station.

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon at the Mount Eden subway station at the intersection of Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues in the Bronx. A New York City Police Department spokesperson told PEOPLE that officers responded to the scene at about 4:47 pm.

Upon arrival, a 35-year-old man was found dead, and four other individuals were found injured. According to the NYPD spokesperson, the injured individuals include a 28-year-old male who was shot in the right arm, a 15-year-old male who was shot in the ear and the thigh, and a 71-year-old male who was shot.

ADVISORY: Due to an active police investigation, please avoid the area of Jerome Ave between Inwood Ave and Townsend Ave in Bronx, NY which is in the confines of the @NYPD44Pct . Please use alternate routes and expect traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/myEeFoTJJi — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 12, 2024

Two women were also among those injured — a 29-year-old female was shot in the face and neck, and a 14-year-old girl was shot in the foot. The five individuals were transported to local hospitals and are in stable condition.

According to the NYPD spokesperson, the investigation remains ongoing, and no arrest has been made.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry announced on X, formerly known as Twitter that the incident was not an active shooter and was an "isolated incident."

AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez NYPD officers stand guard stand guard outside station

"There is no ongoing threat," Daughtry wrote on X. In a separate update, the NYPD's official account on X advised individuals to use alternate routes and expect traffic in the area.

"Due to an active police investigation, please avoid the area of Jerome Ave between Inwood Ave and Townsend Ave in Bronx, NY, which is in the confines of the@NYPD44Pct," their update read.

During a press conference on Friday afternoon, NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said that authorities believe that the shooting occurred as a result of "two groups fighting on a train."

"What we know right now is that there were two groups of teenagers riding a northbound train. As the train pulled up to the Mount Eden station, the doors opened up and at least one of the individuals in that group, or in the two groups, took out a gun and fired shots," said Kemper.

NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella called the incident "another senseless act of violence occurred in our transit system."

"We have innocent victims, and we want New Yorkers to know that we will get you whoever was responsible for this," she said.

Getty Stick image of a Subway Station

"New York's heart breaks when people are headed home, and kids [who] are coming home from school to do their homework are subjected to random acts of violence like what occurred here late this afternoon," said Metropolitan Transportation Authority CEO and chair Janno Lieber.

