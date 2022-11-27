1 dead, 5 injured at Atlantic Station shooting: Police

One person is dead, and five others are injured after a shooting that took place near Atlantic Station Saturday evening in Atlanta, Georgia, the Atlanta Police Department said.

One male was pronounced deceased on the scene and five other victims were shot and later transported to nearby hospitals, Atlanta Police Lt. Germain Dearlove said in a press conference Saturday night. The extent of their conditions was not specified.

A group of people were escorted off of Atlantic Station property by off-duty Atlanta police officers and station personnel at about 8 p.m., police said. They were juveniles, said Dearlove, and were removed for "unruly behavior" along with curfew violations. Police believe that the victims were between the ages of 15 and 21.

Once the group was escorted off the property, a dispute occurred near Atlantic Station, which led to the gun violence, said Dearlove. The reason for the dispute is currently under investigation.

Police are looking to identify the parties involved, as preliminary information suggests that this dispute was between two groups, with two possible shooters, said Dearlove.

Authorities are not sure how many shots were fired at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

