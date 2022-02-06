1 dead, 4 injured in shooting near Virginia Tech

One person was killed and four others were injured at a shooting in Blacksburg, Virginia, near Virginia Tech on Friday, according to Blacksburg Police.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg at 11:53 p.m. on Friday, police said in a statement, and found five injured people.

They were all taken to local hospitals where one died, police said. Conditions of the remaining four are currently unknown, according to police.

PHOTO: Police investigate a the scene of a fatal shooting on Main Street in Blacksburg Va., Feb. 5 2022. (The Roanoke Times via AP)

"This incident continues to be a complex, ongoing case that has shifted to a homicide investigation," Blacksburg police said in a statement.

On Saturday night, police identified the suspect in the shooting as 24-year-old Jamel Duquon Flint of Roanoke, Virginia. He was taken into custody without incident, Blacksburg police said in a statement. He was to be charged with first-degree murder, four counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of use of a firearm while attempting to or committing a murder.

One of the injured was a Virginia Tech student, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said in a letter to members of the university community.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased and we extend our support to those who were injured," Sands said.

The victim in the shooting was identified by police as Isiah O. Robinson, 18, also from Roanoke.

Virginia Tech did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

