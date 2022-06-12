EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was updated after the police initially said there was a fatality but later corrected themselves and said no one died from the shooting.

Five teenagers were left injured after they were shot Saturday near the Big Four Bridge in Louisville, Kentucky, the The Louisville Metro Police Department said.

LMPD Maj. Brian Kuriger said in a press conference Saturday that law enforcement received a call at around 9:05 p.m. and police arrived on the scene to find three teenagers with gunshot wounds who were transported to University Hospital with at least one of the individuals in critical condition suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Two teenagers later arrived at the hospital for treatment in their own car with non-life threatening injuries.

Kuriger noted that the incident took place in a "family area" but that "unsupervised...juveniles" were populating the park as of late.

The victims were both male and female but their ages were not yet available.

The police do not yet have a suspect and the LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Will McDuffie contributed to this report.

5 injured in shooting near Big Four Bridge in Kentucky originally appeared on abcnews.go.com