1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough

Ontario Provincial Police say a 47-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Port Union Road in Scarborough. (Teghan Beaudette/CBC - image credit)
A man is dead following a three-vehicle collision Saturday morning on Highway 401 in Scarborough, police say.

The collision happened in an eastbound express lane around 9:30 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release.

The 47-year-old driver was approaching Port Union Road when he entered the snow-covered right lane of the highway, lost control of his vehicle and rolled over, police said.

"As the vehicle rolled, it was struck by two other vehicles before coming to a rest in the middle lane of three lanes," the release said.

The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Police said a fourth vehicle trying to avoid the collision struck a barrier in the same area.

No other injuries were reported.

OPP officers are investigating the collision.

In the meantime, Highway 401 eastbound express lanes are closed at Meadowvale Road and are expected to reopen around 2:30 p.m.

