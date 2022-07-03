1 dead, 3 officers injured in Haltom City shooting

STEPHANIE GUERILUS
·1 min read

One person was shot and killed and four others injured, including three police officers, Saturday night in Haltom City, Texas, police said.

Sgt. Rick Alexander of Haltom City police said during a briefing that the three officers did not suffer any life-threating injuries as one officer was hit in the right arm, finger and leg, a second male officer hit in both legs and a third officer hit in upper thigh.

An elderly female had called 911 and police arrived at the residence where officers returned fire during the incident, Alexander said. The elderly female sustained non-life threatening injuries. An adult female was found dead in the home, Alexander added.

The suspected gunman was described as a white male with dark hair who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and had a military style rifle handgun near him, police said. It is not yet known the relationship between the victims and the shooter.

"The main concern is getting the scene secure, trying to get to our officers, be able to get them out of harms way while also trying to keep containment on the suspect," Alexander said, WFAA reported.

The Texas Rangers will be taking over the investigation.

Izzy Alvarez contributed to this report.

1 dead, 3 officers injured in Haltom City shooting originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

