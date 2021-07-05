1 dead, 3 injured at Adventureland Park in Iowa after raft overturns on water ride

DES MOINES — A person has died and three others were injured on a water ride Saturday at Adventureland Park in Altoona, Iowa.

The theme park said on Facebook that six riders were on a Raging River raft when it overturned around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The park announced Sunday that one person had died.

The ride is closed and park officials are working with authorities, according to a statement on the park's Facebook page.

Initially, three people were hospitalized in critical condition and one person was hospitalized in non-critical condition. Adventureland officials have said the ride was last inspected Friday and found to be in sound working order.

"Adventureland is working closely with both state and local authorities and would like to thank them again for their efforts," according to park officials' Sunday night statement. "At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite."

The Raging River ride sends riders through rapids on large circular rafts.

In 2016, Steve Booher, 68, died while working on the ride after only six days on his summer job at Adventureland. Booher was helping riders get out of the ride's rafts when he fell on the conveyor belt, fracturing his skull and suffering a major brain injury. He died four days later.

Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the theme park $4,500 after Booher's death, the maximum the agency could assess for that type of violation.

Philip Joens covers breaking news for The Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Adventureland death: 1 killed after Raging River accident in Iowa