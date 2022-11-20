1 dead, 27 injured after bus carrying Brandeis University students crashes in Massachusetts

One person was killed and 27 people were injured after a bus carrying students from Brandeis University in Massachusetts rolled over Saturday night, officials said.

The shuttle bus was transporting 27 students from a hockey game at Northeastern University in Boston when it crashed around 10:30 p.m. near Brandeis' campus in Waltham, about 10 miles west of Boston, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

The student killed in the crash was identified as undergraduate student Vanessa Mark, the university said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Officials said one student was pronounced dead at the scene, and the remaining 26 students and the driver of the bus sustained injuries and were taken to local hospitals. The university said in a statement Sunday of the people hospitalized, 11 were admitted for further care.

"Given the number of injured people and the different hospitals to which they were transported, it is taking time to determine the status of everyone involved, including which passengers are Brandeis students," the university said.

The university added they are working with local hospitals and police to determine the identities of the injured students, as well as the student who died. The university said it would not be releasing the names of those injured.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said it is currently investigating the cause of the crash and no charges have been filed.

"Vanessa was an active and cherished member of the Brandeis community," the university said in the statement.

"Given the tragedy that our community is experiencing, Brandeis has canceled classes scheduled for Monday and Tuesday (Nov. 21 and 22). This will enable some students to return to family and friends sooner than the normal holiday schedule would have allowed. For students who will remain on campus, we will have additional opportunities to gather and receive support."

