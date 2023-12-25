One person has died, and two people were seriously injured in a shooting at The Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Christmas Eve, police said Sunday.

The incident happened around 4:34 p.m. local time and allegedly began with a disagreement between two groups that ended in a shooting.

One man died on the scene of an apparent gunshot wound, and two were taken to the hospital in serious condition, the Colorado Springs public information officer told ABC News on Sunday night. A female was in stable condition and did not suffer a gunshot wound, they said.

MORE: Florida mall shooting: Police urge bystander who took suspect's hat to come forward

Multiple people were detained following the incident, the officer said.

Authorities are working to determine if the suspected shooter is among the detained, according to police.

The police have asked anyone who has info about the incident to call 719 444-7000.

The incident will not impact the reopening of the Citadel after the Christmas holiday. It is expected to open Tuesday morning as previously planned, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Colorado mall shooting on Christmas Eve originally appeared on abcnews.go.com