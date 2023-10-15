1 Dead, 2 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Off Cliff in California, Police Say

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver and second passenger were taken to the hospital

KPIX The car that went over the cliff and onto Pescadero State Beach on Oct. 12.

One person is dead and two others are injured after a car drove off a cliff onto a central California beach.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on Thursday between Highway 1 and Pescadero Creek Road, per CBS News.

The vehicle crossed the highway into a parking lot located above Pescadero State Beach before it went past the edge of the lot and plunged onto the beach, Mark Schaukowitch — an officer for the California Highway Patrol — said.

According to Schaukowitch, "The vehicle appears to have been traveling westbound on Pescadero Creek Road, crossed over at Highway 1 and entered the parking lot at Pescadero State Beach and went over the embankment."

Getty Pescadero State Beach.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the car, a white Kia, on the beach below.

There were three victims: a driver, who was identified by KTVU as 22-year-old Madeline St. Pierre, and two passengers, one male and one female.

The unidentified male victim was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m. by San Mateo County Fire Paramedics, according to the Oakland outlet.

He was seated on the right side of the back seat when the car went over the cliff.

The female passenger, identified by KTVU as 22-year-old Elyse Pickart, and St. Pierre, who sustained major injuries, were also taken to the hospital.

St. Pierre was also arrested and charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence causing injuries to any person, per KTVU.

The car landed on its wheels and, because of high tide, it was partially submerged in water on the beach, the outlet reported.



