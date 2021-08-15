1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near Black Creek and Trethewey

Police say they responded Saturday night to reports of multiple gunshots near the intersection of Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive. (Charles Contant/Radio-Canada - image credit)

One person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting near Black Creek and Trethewey on Saturday night, Toronto police say.

Police said they responded around 10:26 p.m. to reports of multiple gunshots near the intersection of Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive. When they arrived, they located three people with gunshot wounds.

Two men were transported to hospital while the third was pronounced deceased, police said.

Police say it is now a homicide investigation. No information has been released on the suspects.