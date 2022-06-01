1 dead, 2 injured in 'senseless' shooting after Louisiana high school graduation ceremony

One woman was killed and two men injured Tuesday in a shooting following a high school graduation on a college campus in New Orleans, authorities said.

As the commencement ceremony for Morris Jeff High School wrapped at 11:45 a.m. at the Xavier University of Louisiana, police said two women got into an altercation in the parking lot of the private university's convocation center and somebody began shooting, said Chris Goodly, deputy superintendent for the New Orleans Police Department.

All three victims were taken to an area hospital, where the injured woman was pronounced dead. The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide.

LATEST UPDATES: Uvalde flooded with volunteers as funerals begin for 19 children, 2 teachers

BEYOND NRA: These are other gun-rights groups spending millions in Washington to influence gun laws

Investigators search the crime scene of a shooting at Xavier University in New Orleans.

The injuries of the two men – one was struck by a bullet in the shoulder and the other in his leg – are not considered to be life-threatening, Goodly said. He called the incident “a senseless act of violence.”

Investigators detained at least three people at the scene for questioning but had not made any arrests as of Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement reported finding guns at the scene, Goodly said, adding that the investigation is still in its early stages.

The ages of the victims were not immediately released.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards noted that the shooting came two weeks after four people were wounded in a shooting outside another high school graduation at Southeastern Louisiana University.

“Those who perpetuate these senseless acts of violence will be brought to justice,” Edwards said. “We must do more to keep our communities safe, and this means we must do more to ensure that those who pose an unacceptable risk of harm to others aren’t able to acquire or keep firearms.

“In light of recent gun violence in Buffalo and Uvalde, gun safety discussions and action involving expanded background checks and red flag laws are very much in order.”

Story continues

The shooting comes as New Orleans is grappling with rising homicides. The Metropolitan Crime Commission reported 120 homicides as of May 30, up from 80 a year earlier and 51 at this time in 2019 — a year when killings marked a 49-year low.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Louisiana shooting at Xavier University in New Orleans: 1 dead, 2 hurt