1 dead, 2 hurt after vehicle hits pedestrians outside Kansas City, Kansas, Walmart

One person was killed and two others hospitalized with critical injuries after a driver struck two pedestrians outside the Kansas City, Kansas, Walmart in the Legends Outlet shopping plaza on Thursday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the 10800 block of Parallel Parkway around 2:35 p.m. after receiving reports of the crash, said Nancy Chartrand, a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department spokeswoman. Three people, including the driver, were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One of the pedestrians died after arriving at the hospital, Chartrand said. Investigators believe the crash was accidental, Chartrand said, and possibly stemmed from a medical emergency suffered by the driver.

The department issued an alert at 3:15 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area of 108th Street and Parallel Parkway as emergency vehicles were on the scene. In the alert, the department said a vehicle had struck the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.