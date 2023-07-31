1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash on Card Sound Road into the Keys, firefighters say

One person died and two others hospitalized after two vehicles crashed into each other late Sunday night on Card Sound Road, one of two major arteries that lead in and out of the Florida Keys, according to local firefighters.

The crash happened about 10:20 p.m., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, prompting a complete shut-down of the rural highway that was in effect as of midnight.

Firefighters extricated two people from one of the cars, said Capt. David Garrido with the Key Largo Fire Department.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue flew two people to a mainland hospital to be treated for injuries, Garrido said. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The fatality was declared at the scene of the crash, said Garrido.

Card Sound Road, or County Road 905, is used as both an alternative route to the more-traveled 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 to get in and out of the Keys from the mainland, and as the only way to get to and from the ultra-exclusive gated Ocean Reef Club community.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.