1 dead, 18 injured after collision between car, Greyhound bus in Maryland, police say

Police in Maryland are investigating a collision early Thursday morning between a car and a Greyhound bus that has killed one person and sent more than a dozen others to the hospital.

According to Howard County police, a Greyhound bus carrying 38 passengers was traveling eastbound on Route 32 near I-95 when it collided with a Buick Enclave traveling westbound in the eastbound lane around 3:24 a.m. local time.

The Buick driver, an adult male who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Police said the Greyhound driver and 17 passengers were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Route 32 intersects with I-95 in between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore.

The eastbound lane of Route 32 at I-95 was closed Thursday morning, and the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Greyhound bus, car crash in Maryland leaves driver dead: Police