1 dead, 1 injured when semi runs off SC highway, sideswipes abandoned car, hits trees

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Darlington County that occurred when a semitractor-trailer ran off the road and sideswiped a car sitting empty on the side of the highway before crashing into a stand of trees.

Around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer traveling eastbound on Interstate 20 veered off the right side of the highway near the 133 mile marker, according to Trooper Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The truck sideswiped a 2012 Honda Sedan that was unoccupied and disabled by the side of the highway then crashed into a group of trees, Pye said.

The driver of the semi was killed in the crash and a passenger was injured.

The Darlington County Coroner’s Office did not respond to a request for more information by Saturday afternoon.

