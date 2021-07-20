1 dead, 1 injured in what police believe was a deliberate hit and run

(CBC - image credit)

A man was killed and another person was injured after they were struck by a truck in what Toronto police believe was a deliberate hit and run on Monday night.

The collision happened in the area of Polson Street and Cherry Street. Officers were called to the area at 9:08 p.m.

Police said there were reports of a dispute just before the collision.

A man who was found without vital signs was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person hit by the truck is said to have non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

The truck that hit the two people is described as having a matte military green wrap. The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle.

Police described the driver as a white male, five-foot-10, in his late 20s, with a slim build. He was wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Officers have closed roads in the area for the investigation.