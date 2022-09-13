1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Sacramento sports bar in South Natomas area

A man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning at a sports bar in Sacramento’s South Natomas neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting victim in the 1600 block of West El Camino Avenue, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Ryan Woo said. The shooting happened inside the Cheers Bar and Grill, located within a small shopping center on the corner of West El Camino and Truxel Road.

“This investigation is in its early stages, but investigators believe there was some type of disturbance prior to the shooting,” police said in a news release. “There is no suspect information to provide at this time.”

Police located one victim with serious gunshot injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, Woo said, as well as a second victim with at least one gunshot wound who was taken to a hospital. The second victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.