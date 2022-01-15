1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Raleigh after car hits guardrail, falls into creek, police say

A 72-year-old woman has died after a car traveling on Capital Boulevard Thursday morning crashed into the side of the road and fell into a creek below, Raleigh police said.

The vehicle was traveling north on Capital Boulevard about 8:40 a.m. when it crossed the median, accelerated and crashed into a guardrail and landed in a creek, Raleigh police spokesperson Laura Hourigan said in an email Friday evening.

The woman was in the passenger seat and was pronounced dead at the scene, Hourigan said.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, she said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, Hourigan said, adding that police need to make additional notifications before the woman’s name can be released.