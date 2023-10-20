1 dead, 1 critically wounded in Kansas City shooting Thursday evening: Police

One person was killed and another was critically wounded in a Thursday evening shooting in Kansas City’s Mount Hope neighborhood, according to police.

Around 7 p.m., police received a report of shots fired near East 31st Street and Woodland Avenue, said Capt. Corey Carlisle, a department spokesman. Officers near that location responded and found a vehicle with a man inside who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

As they were providing medical aid to the man, Carlisle said, a person directed them to a second gunshot victim who was on the ground on 31st Street. That gunshot victim, described by police as a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, which were not immediately known, Carlisle said.

No one was in custody Thursday night. Police had no reason to believe that there was an immediate risk to the general public, Carlisle said.

The shooting, which unfolded a few blocks east of Troost Park, drew a large police presence Thursday night as 31st Street was blocked off to vehicular traffic between Wayne and Michigan avenues.

The killing Thursday marked the third this week in Kansas City, which has now seen 152 homicides in 2023, according to data maintained by The Star.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.