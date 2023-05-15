1 dead, 1 critically wounded in multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Johnson County

One person has died, and another person was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Johnson County.

Multiple vehicles collided at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Blackfish Parkway and Lackman Road, according to the Shawnee Police Department, which responded to the scene.

The driver of one of the vehicles was declared dead at the scene, police said. The passenger in that same vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one else was injured.

Shawnee police are investigating the crash.

No other information was immediately available.