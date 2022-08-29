1 Day Regulatory Reporting for EMIR, MIFIR and SFTR Course (October 6th, 2022)

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Reporting for EMIR, MIFIR and SFTR" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical 1 day course conducted by a senior City expert covers regulatory reporting requirements for the three main regulations: EMIR, MiFIR and SFTR.

This training session covers the key challenges encountered by banks, broker dealers, asset managers and hedge funds, key lessons learnt in implementing trade and transaction reporting, and successful remediation of any issues.

This workshop covers all aspects of regulatory reporting, from organisational scope, to data validation, data sourcing, counterparty and entity identification, and asset class/instrument identification - and resulting impact to Front, Middle and Back Office processes.

Conducted by an expert who is currently working within the sector and advising different organisations from some key players to smaller companies, the trainer has a very good understanding of challenges that companies are facing and how to effectively overcome them and ensure compliance and operational effectiveness.

What will you learn

By attending this course you will learn about:

All the key aspects of regulatory reporting, from organisational scope, to data validation, data sourcing, counterparty and entity identification, and asset class/instrument identification - and resulting impact to Front, Middle and Back Office processes.

Key learnings from implementation of EMIR over the last 6 years, upcoming reporting and margin implications of EMIR REFIT and Unclear Margin Rules, MIFIR over the last 4 years, and implementation of SFTR; benchmarking against peers from the sell-side and buy-side, and resolution of any open questions.

Real life industry examples of best practices, post-implementation issues, and successful remediation

Regulatory guidance from the FCA, CSSF, ESMA and other local regulators - post Brexit UK vs EU regulations

Understand the key impacts to US, EMEA and APAC institutions in scope, and the new regulatory reporting landscape

Main topics covered during this training

Regulatory Background to all three regulations

Scope of entities, counterparties and asset classes for MiFIR, EMIR and SFTR

Key Reporting Requirements

Definitions and Data Validations

Fields Analysis - Instrument, Product, Entity and Personal Data

Systems and Controls

Implications for UK, EU and Global Investment Banks and Asset Managers

Global Regulatory Reporting

Implementation challenges and lessons learnt

Who Should Attend:

From banks, broker dealers, asset managers and hedge funds:

Heads of Trading, Investment, Portfolio Management, Operations, and Business Risk

Heads of Regulatory Reporting, Compliance and HR

Key Control Functions/Senior Managers in Audit, Compliance, Risk and Operations

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: REGULATORY BACKGROUND AND SCOPE

MIFIR Transaction Reporting

MIFID II/MIFIR and MAR - Market Transparency, Market Abuse and transaction reports

Entities and transactions in scope, ARMs

EMIR Trade Reporting

EMIR Introduction - OTC Derivatives, Central Clearing, CCPs, TRs

Regulatory drivers, Entities in scope, Financial and Non-financial counterparties

EMIR REFIT, EMIR 2.2

SFTR Transaction Reporting

SFTR Introduction - Stock and Commodity/Security Borrow Loans, Repos and Collateralised Loan Financing, Margin Lending, Tri-Party

Regulatory drivers, Entities in scope, Financial and Non-financial counterparties, Collateral arrangements with non-EU counterparties

PART 2: KEY REPORTING REQUIREMENTS

MIFIR Transaction Reporting

Trading Capacity

Definition of trade execution

Trade Lifecycle scenarios, transmission of order

Reporting exemptions and Reportable instruments

EMIR Trade Reporting

Trade and Position Reporting, Trade Lifecycle Action types

OTC, Cleared, and Listed Derivative scenarios - Updates for EMIR REFIT

Reconciliation with counterparty reporting

Asset class specific rules

SFTR Transaction Reporting

UK vs EU SFTR

Counterparty classification, scope, and data

Mandatory delegated reporting for NFC-

Loan and collateral data, margin data and margin reuse/Rehypothecation

PART 3: REPORTING FIELDS AND VALIDATIONS

MIFIR Transaction Reporting

Instrument and underlying identifiers (ISINs, CUSIPS), using the ANNA DSB

Unique Product Identifiers (UPIs)

Trade Economics, LEIs and identifying counterparties

Personal Data Requirements

EMIR Trade Reporting

Unique Trade Identifiers (UTI) Generation and Matching

Unique Product Identifiers (UPIs), ISIN, AIIs

Trade Economics, Collateral and Valuation Data, Confirmation details

SFTR Transaction Reporting

Repo and overnight collateral information

Fields Analysis and Reference Data, Asset class specific rules

LEI, UTIs, and product identifiers

PART 4: KEY CONSIDERATIONS

MIFIR Transaction Reporting

Systems and Controls - Regulatory Obligations, Reconciliations with ARM

Global Regulatory Reporting

EMIR Trade Reporting

Systems and Controls - Regulatory Obligations, Inter TR Reconciliation

EMIR 2.2 and EMIR REFIT - Changes in scope and upcoming implementations

Global Regulatory Reporting

SFTR Transaction Reporting

Systems and Controls - Regulatory Obligations, FC vs NFCs, Tri-Party and Custody arrangements

Segregation of collateral, Rehypothecation

Global securities financing regulations

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vp0glx





