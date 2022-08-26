UPDATE 1-Czechs to propose extraordinary meeting of EU energy council

·1 min read

(Adds details)

PRAGUE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will propose an extraordinary meeting of the EU Energy Council as soon as possible to deal with soaring energy prices, Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Friday.

Europe is facing massive increases in energy bills driven by rocketing gas prices as the war in Ukraine and European sanctions on Russia heighten concerns for the security of gas supplies. Governments are scrambling for measures to ease the burden on people and companies.

"We are in an energy war with Russia and it is damaging the whole EU. In agreement with the European Commission and Prime Minister Petr Fiala, I will propose to convene an extraordinary meeting of the EU Energy Council at the earliest possible date," Sikela said on Twitter.

The Czech Republic currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU, and it has already scheduled a regular meeting of the energy ministers for October.

The European Commission said this month it was "urgently assessing the different possibilities to introduce price caps for gas", without elaborating on what form such a cap would take.

Brussels said it would consult EU member states on price caps and report back with proposals in the autumn if they were needed.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by David Evans)

