UPDATE 1-Crypto exchange Binance.US hires former PayPal executive as CFO

(Changes sourcing; Adds details on Lee, CEO comment, background)

July 7 (Reuters) - Binance.US, the U.S. partner of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, named former PayPal Holdings executive Jasmine Lee as its chief financial officer on Thursday.

Lee most recently served as the CFO and chief operating officer of investing application Acorns. Before that, she spent eight years at PayPal in top executive roles.

Her appointment comes at a time when investors have been dumping digital assets on fears that aggressive interest rate hikes from global central banks would spark an economic slowdown.

The crypto industry has also been in the crosshairs of regulators who worry that the meltdown in the volatile market could hit the broader financial sector. That has prompted a push for more rules on the largely unregulated industry.

"Her experience at Paypal ... will be invaluable as we chart our path to an IPO in the coming years," said Chief Executive Brian Shroder in a statement.

Lee replaces interim CFO Eric Segal, who had held the role since October and has now left the company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a company spokesman.

Launched in 2019, Binance.US had fetched a pre-money valuation of $4.5 billion in April when it raised $200 million in a funding round.

Last year, the company's former chief executive Brian Brooks resigned just three months after taking up the role.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff