1 crew member dead, another injured in accidental 'misfire' on set of Alec Baldwin film Rust

UPDATE 7:15 p.m. PT: Halyna Hutchins, 42, the film's director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, the film's director, were the individuals shot, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, which also confirmed that the firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin. The investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident, and witnesses are continuing to be interviewed by police.

EARLIER: A female crew member was killed and a male crew member was injured Thursday when a prop gun misfired on the Sante Fe set of the upcoming Alec Baldwin Western film Rust.

According to Juan Rios of the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department, authorities responded to the incident at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set around 1:50 p.m. local time following 911 calls indicating "an individual had been shot on set."

The victims have not been identified, but the sheriff's department described the deceased as a 42-year-old woman who died at the University of New Mexico Hospital after being airlifted from the set. The second victim, who has been described as a 48-year-old man, is receiving emergency care at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

"There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks," a spokesperson for the production said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority."

Authorities are currently investigating what type of projectile was discharged from the prop gun and how the incident occurred.

Rust, which is written and directed by Joel Souza, also stars Jensen Ackles, Travis Fimmel, and Frances Fisher. It follows a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother after the death of their parents in 1880s Kansas, and then goes on the run with his long-estranged outlaw grandfather (played by Baldwin) after he's sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.

Representatives for Baldwin, who is also a producer on the film, and Souza did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.