UPDATE 1-Colombia will resume merger process of Avianca and Viva airlines

By Luis Jaime Acosta

BOGOTA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Colombia's aviation regulator annulled a business merger process between Avianca and Viva airlines due to procedural irregularities, meaning the process will restart without the companies' having to reapply, the aviation governing body announced on Thursday.

The aviation regulator had rejected the airlines' merger request in November on the grounds that it posed risks to competition in the sector and the welfare of consumers.

Avianca and Viva filed an appeal in November and proposed alternatives, such as yielding some routes and granting better landing and take-off schedules to competitors.

The aviation regulator admitted the existence of a "substantial irregularity within the administrative process" because for the appeal it applied a procedure set forth in a law, ignoring a special rule regarding the protection of competition.

The director of the aviation regulator, Sergio Paris, said at a news conference on Thursday that the process will be restarted quickly for which a special team was formed and that the consumer will be protected as established in the current regulations.

The two companies signed an agreement in April 2022 seeking to become part of the same group and unify their economic assets, maintaining their respective brands and strategies to strengthen the airlines after the COVID-19 pandemic threw the global airline industry into crisis.

Low-cost airline Viva, which operates in Colombia and Peru, faces strong financial headwinds thanks to the pandemic, last year's surge in fuel prices, and the devaluation of the Colombian peso.

Acquiring cash-strapped Viva is critical to Colombia's economy and air connectivity and will benefit both passengers and employees alike, Avianca said in a statement.

"Avianca reaffirms its willingness to fully participate in this effort, which will protect Viva's brand, network and low-cost business model," Avianca said.

Avianca, which completed its restructuring process at the end of 2021 and successfully emerged from Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Law, has more than 130 aircraft, 12,000 employees and one of the largest operations in Latin America.

Viva, which has a fleet of 23 aircraft and some 1,000 direct employees, said time is of the essence if it is going to survive, and that further delays to the merger risk the keeping the airline's nearly 25,000 daily passengers from reaching 28 destinations. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Steven Grattan and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Alistair Bell and Leslie Adler)