1 climber dead after avalanche in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park

RCMP were advised by Kananaskis Emergency Services that one climber was found deceased on Sunday after being struck by an avalanche in the Peter Lougheed Provincial Park the day before. (CBC/Radio-Canada - image credit)

One person was killed Saturday following an avalanche in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park southwest of Calgary.

RCMP Corp. Troy Savkinoff said Stoney Nakoda RCMP received notice of an avalanche involving two people at 3:15 p.m. MT, on Saturday.

One of the climbers was partially buried, Savkinoff said, but was able to get free and activate a Garmin GPS device, advising of the avalanche.

According to an incident report from Avalanche Canada's website, the climbers were on the Lone Ranger ice climb in the park's Ranger Creek when they were struck from above by an avalanche."

The two climbers were swept into a gully below, where one person was fully buried.

On Sunday at 10:52 a.m., Savkinoff says RCMP were advised by Kananaskis Emergency Services that the buried climber, who was reported missing at the time, had been recovered and was deceased.

Alberta Parks has closed the Ranger Creek Drainage, including four ice climbs, until further notice.